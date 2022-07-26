Arizona Diamondbacks top draft pick Druw Jones reportedly hurt during batting practice

The No. 2 overall pick may miss the rest of the season due to an injured shoulder suffered earlier this week.

PHOENIX — Some days it just feels like Arizona sports teams can't catch a break. Tuesday is one of those days.

It started at 2:18 p.m. with the Arizona Cardinals announcing that new wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was being placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list before training camp even started.

A mere six minutes later, The Athletic's Zach Buchanan reported that the Arizona Diamondbacks' No. 2 overall pick in the MLB Draft, Druw Jones, hurt his shoulder while taking batting practice on Monday and may miss the rest of the season.

Jones, the son of five-time MLB All-Star outfielder and 10-time Gold Glove award winner Andruw Jones, will see another doctor on Wednesday to get a second opinion. It is not known whether he will need surgery.

NEWS: Druw Jones, the No. 2 pick in the draft, hurt his shoulder taking in his first day of batting practice Monday and may miss the rest of the season. He's seeing a doctor tomorrow.https://t.co/HPPbTpO6ug — Zach Buchanan (@ZHBuchanan) July 26, 2022

Jones was set to start his pro career in the Arizona Complex League, a common place for draft picks to start before moving to their MLB team's Single-A affiliates. However, it now looks like Jones may be pushing the start of his career until next spring.

Last week, Jones signed with the D-Backs for a slot-level bonus of $8.19 million. That's the largest bonus ever given to a D-Backs draft pick. He also took batting practice with the team before their game against the Washington Nationals last Saturday and threw out the first pitch.

The Diamondbacks, who have won 3 of 4 games to start the second half of their 2022 season, will take on the San Francisco Giants at 6:40 p.m. at Chase Field.