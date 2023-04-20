D-backs designate pitcher Madison Bumgarner for assignment, 12Sports confirms

The struggling pitcher had an E.R.A. over 10 in his starts earlier this season.

It looks like the Madison Bumgarner era is over for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Bumgarner has been designated for assignment by the D-backs, a source confirms to 12Sports’ Cameron Cox.

The team will eat the more than $34 million left on his contract. Tough decision, but the right move baseball wise. He signed a 5-year, $85 million contract in December 2019.

He finishes his D-backs career with an 5.23 ERA in 69 starts. Once he clears waivers, Bumgarner can sign with a team for the MLB minimum. Kudos to the team for making this move.

Simple fact is — Bum can’t get big league hitters out anymore and they got young talent deserving of opportunities. I expect Tommy Henry to replace Bumgarner in the rotation. Brandon Pfaadt should get a chance at some point. The D-backs return home to open a series with the Padres Thursday night.

