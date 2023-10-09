Diamondbacks jump all over another Dodgers starter and beat LA 4-2 for a 2-0 lead in NLDS

LOS ANGELES — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the surprising Arizona Diamondbacks made quick work of another Dodgers starter, beating Los Angeles 4-2 on Monday night behind Zac Gallen for a 2-0 lead in their NL Division Series.
The young Diamondbacks, who earned the final National League wild card despite losing their last four regular-season games, improved to 4-0 in these playoffs — all on the road against division winners.
They'll try for a stunning sweep of the 100-win Dodgers when the best-of-five series shifts to Arizona for Game 3 on Wednesday.
Gallen allowed two runs over 5 1/3 innings for his second win of the postseason. Gurriel laced an RBI single to cap a three-run first, and the Diamondbacks chased rookie starter Bobby Miller in the second — two days after Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw was tagged for six runs while getting only one out during Arizona's 11-2 rout in Game 1.
Gurriel added a solo homer in the sixth to make it 4-1.
The D-backs now lead the series 2-0.
Game 3 will be on Wednesday at Chase Field.
Sports
Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!
Arizona sports
The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.
The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.
The Valley hosts multiple major sporting events on a yearly basis, including college football's Fiesta Bowl and Cactus Bowl; the PGA Tour’s highest-attended event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open; NASCAR events each spring and fall; and Cactus League Spring Training.