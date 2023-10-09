Diamondbacks jump all over another Dodgers starter and beat LA 4-2 for a 2-0 lead in NLDS

Game 3 will be on Wednesday at Chase Field.

LOS ANGELES — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the surprising Arizona Diamondbacks made quick work of another Dodgers starter, beating Los Angeles 4-2 on Monday night behind Zac Gallen for a 2-0 lead in their NL Division Series.

The young Diamondbacks, who earned the final National League wild card despite losing their last four regular-season games, improved to 4-0 in these playoffs — all on the road against division winners.

They'll try for a stunning sweep of the 100-win Dodgers when the best-of-five series shifts to Arizona for Game 3 on Wednesday.

Gallen allowed two runs over 5 1/3 innings for his second win of the postseason. Gurriel laced an RBI single to cap a three-run first, and the Diamondbacks chased rookie starter Bobby Miller in the second — two days after Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw was tagged for six runs while getting only one out during Arizona's 11-2 rout in Game 1.

Gurriel added a solo homer in the sixth to make it 4-1.

RALLY THE VALLEY!!!#Dbacks are ONE WIN AWAY from the NLCS. They now got 3-games to win one... first chance to win the series is Wednesday night in front of a SOLDOUT CROWD at Chase Field!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/DtrFgVxD73 — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) October 10, 2023

that feeling when the @Dbacks take a 2-0 series lead over the Dodgers in the #NLDS 🐍 tune in to @12News at 10pm for my live report from Dodger Stadium! @12SportsAZ #EmbraceTheChaos pic.twitter.com/pWVWdRuT46 — Lina Washington (@LWashingtonTV) October 10, 2023

The #Dbacks are 4-0 to start the #MLBPostseason! The last time they did so?



Back in 2001, and we all know what happened that year👀#EmbraceTheChaos — Luke Lyddon (@Luke_Lyddon) October 10, 2023

Sports

Arizona sports

