D-backs announce death of Nicole Hazen, wife of team GM

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks organization is in mourning after the death of Nicole Hazen, the 45-year-old wife of General Manager Mike Hazen, Thursday morning.

She reportedly died from complications related to glioblastoma, a rare form of cancer, a press release said.

The Hazen family released the following statement:

“Nicole lived her life and loved her family with fierceness and devotion. She spent every day in the service of others as a mother, wife and educator advocating for goodness. From our family, we remain forever grateful for the love, support and random acts of kindness bestowed upon us for the last two years and four months. We would not have been able to walk down this road, with her, without the help and generosity of our community. Glioblastoma slowly took her capacity to speak, walk, talk and lead but never took her capacity to love her children, family and friends. We are lost without her but will carry the torch of her unyielding empathy for everyone forward, from this day onward.”

Nicole is survived by her husband, Mike, and their four sons, Charlie, John, Teddy & Sam. The D-backs also issued a statement from Managing General Partner Ken Kendrick and President & CEO Derrick Hall:

“Nicole was a beloved member of the D-backs’ family, and we are saddened by her passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike, Charlie, John, Teddy, Sam and their entire extended family. Nicole will be remembered for her vibrance, kindness, and a beautiful smile that could light up a room. Her fighting spirit was evident in every step of her courageous journey and in her efforts to make an impact on research and treatment, while providing future hope to those who receive a similar diagnosis. She will forever be remembered and honored.”

Details on a celebration of life and funeral services are expected to be released at a later date.

