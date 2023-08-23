The D-backs won the game, but Alek Thomas won the internet

A spectacular catch by outfielder Alek Thomas had his teammates' jaws hitting the floor.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks completed a mini sweep of the Texas Rangers with a thrilling 6-3 win Tuesday night. But the talk of the internet is the incredible catch made by outfielder Alek Thomas.

During the top of the ninth inning, Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien hit a deep drive to right center field. Thomas sprinted to the spot a dove at the perfect moment to make the spectacular grab.

Fellow outfielder Corbin Carroll quickly ran to Thomas to congratulate him with a pat and a smile. Fans watching the broadcast also caught Lourdes Gurriel Jr. with his hands over his head and mouth wide open from the dugout.

"CATCH OF THE YEAR," the D-backs posted on X (Formerly Twitter). Here's video of the catch if you missed it.

CATCH OF THE YEAR. 😱 pic.twitter.com/VLPvdWfw82 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 23, 2023

Arizona continues their push for a Wildcard spot with a big series against the Cincinnati Reds this weekend.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

12Sports on YouTube