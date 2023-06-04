x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Diamondbacks

D-backs, fans ready for 2023 home opener at Chase Field

Opening Day at Chase Field is finally here! We take a look at all the things you need to know about before heading to the ballpark.

More Videos

PHOENIX — It's officially time to cheer on the 2023 Arizona Diamondbacks in person! After starting the season on a six-game road trip, the D-backs return to Chase Field Thursday for their first home games of the year.

A large crowd is expected as Arizona hosts the Opening Day festivities at the ballpark. If you're heading down to the game Thursday, team officials recommend getting to your seats by 6 p.m. if you want to watch all of the pre-game festivities.

Before first pitch, fans will be treated to a street festival right outside of the ballpark where fans can experience several baseball-themed activities.

VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: Los fanáticos están listos para el primer juego en casa de la temporada

Bag policy

Also, don't forget about Chase Field's clear bag policy. For a full breakdown on what is and isn't allowed in the ballpark, visit the D-backs website.

More Videos

First pitch

It was announced this week that Officer Tyler Moldovan is set to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. A flyover is also scheduled to occur before the game.

More Videos

Teams, players

Once the game begins, fans will watch the D-backs take on their NL West rival Dodgers. Arizona finished their recent road trip through Los Angeles and San Diego with a respectable 3-3 record and look to get above .500 for the first time this season with a win Thursday.

Merrill Kelly is set to take the mound for Arizona with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. Fans not at Chase Field can watch the game on Bally Sports Arizona.

More Videos

Live updates

More Videos

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.  

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device  

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.  

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona. 

On social media: Find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

12Sports on YouTube

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out