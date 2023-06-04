D-backs, fans ready for 2023 home opener at Chase Field

PHOENIX — It's officially time to cheer on the 2023 Arizona Diamondbacks in person! After starting the season on a six-game road trip, the D-backs return to Chase Field Thursday for their first home games of the year.
A large crowd is expected as Arizona hosts the Opening Day festivities at the ballpark. If you're heading down to the game Thursday, team officials recommend getting to your seats by 6 p.m. if you want to watch all of the pre-game festivities.
Before first pitch, fans will be treated to a street festival right outside of the ballpark where fans can experience several baseball-themed activities.
VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: Los fanáticos están listos para el primer juego en casa de la temporada
Bag policy
Also, don't forget about Chase Field's clear bag policy. For a full breakdown on what is and isn't allowed in the ballpark, visit the D-backs website.
First pitch
It was announced this week that Officer Tyler Moldovan is set to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. A flyover is also scheduled to occur before the game.
Teams, players
Once the game begins, fans will watch the D-backs take on their NL West rival Dodgers. Arizona finished their recent road trip through Los Angeles and San Diego with a respectable 3-3 record and look to get above .500 for the first time this season with a win Thursday.
Merrill Kelly is set to take the mound for Arizona with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. Fans not at Chase Field can watch the game on Bally Sports Arizona.
Live updates
