D-backs, fans ready for 2023 home opener at Chase Field

Opening Day at Chase Field is finally here! We take a look at all the things you need to know about before heading to the ballpark.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — It's officially time to cheer on the 2023 Arizona Diamondbacks in person! After starting the season on a six-game road trip, the D-backs return to Chase Field Thursday for their first home games of the year.

A large crowd is expected as Arizona hosts the Opening Day festivities at the ballpark. If you're heading down to the game Thursday, team officials recommend getting to your seats by 6 p.m. if you want to watch all of the pre-game festivities.

Before first pitch, fans will be treated to a street festival right outside of the ballpark where fans can experience several baseball-themed activities.

VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: Los fanáticos están listos para el primer juego en casa de la temporada

As part of our 25th Anniversary celebrations, you can meet #Dbacks legend Jay Bell at the @chevrolet tent on the plaza during our Opening Day Street Festival!



He'll be there from 5:15-6pm, so be sure to get to @ChaseField early! pic.twitter.com/LXi59f4mEi — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 5, 2023

Bag policy

Also, don't forget about Chase Field's clear bag policy. For a full breakdown on what is and isn't allowed in the ballpark, visit the D-backs website.

First pitch

It was announced this week that Officer Tyler Moldovan is set to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. A flyover is also scheduled to occur before the game.

Teams, players

Once the game begins, fans will watch the D-backs take on their NL West rival Dodgers. Arizona finished their recent road trip through Los Angeles and San Diego with a respectable 3-3 record and look to get above .500 for the first time this season with a win Thursday.

Merrill Kelly is set to take the mound for Arizona with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. Fans not at Chase Field can watch the game on Bally Sports Arizona.

Live updates

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

12Sports on YouTube