PHOENIX — The internet sports world was buzzing Friday as some interesting stadium images were leaked online.

Now photos of ballparks are nothing new, but these photos appeared to depict a possible new home for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

An SBNation blog that covers the Diamondbacks, The AZ Snake Pit, republished the photos Thursday. According to the post, the images were on the website of stadium architecture firm MEIS Architects.

But all of the photos have now been removed from the MEIS webpage.

After the images surfaced, the D-backs released a statement about the renderings. You can read the full statement below.

"As we continue to do our due diligence, we interviewed a number of architecture firms to understand possibilities both for renovation of Chase Field and a potential new stadium, if and when the time is needed. We have never seen this design and we continue to consider all options to ensure the best long-term home for the D-backs and our fans."

