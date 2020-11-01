A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that left fielder David Peralta avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $22 million, three-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 32-year-old Peralta has been a regular in Arizona's outfield for the past few seasons.

He batted .275, had 12 homers and won a Gold Glove in 2019 despite battling a shoulder injury.

Peralta hit a career-high 30 homers in 2018.

The team also announced Friday that left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray and infielder Jake Lamb avoided arbitration by agreeing to one-year deals.