The winners of the 2018 Gold Glove awards were announced Sunday and two players from the Arizona Diamondbacks made the list.

Shortstop Nick Ahmed and pitcher Zack Greinke came away with new hardware to add to their trophy cases.

This is Ahmed’s first National League Rawlings Gold Glove Award and he is the D-backs first shortstop to win the honor. In 2018, Ahmed’s .985 fielding percentage ranked second among NL shortstops behind San Diego's Freddy Galvis (.986).

For Greinke, this is his fifth-consecutive Gold Glove Award. He posted a 1.000 fielding percentage with 57 total chances. Greinke is one of five pitchers in history with 5 plus Gold Gloves and All-Star selections. The other pitchers are Greg Maddux, Phil Niekro, Bob Gibson and Mike Mussina.

The Rawlings Gold Glove Award recognizes the best defensive players at their respective positions as voted by Major League Baseball managers and coaches.