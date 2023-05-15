Pay $99 to attend 37 Diamondbacks home games in June, July and August

The Diamondbacks Summer pass costs $99 and is good for 37 home games in the months of June, July and August.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks are swinging into summer by bringing back their summer pass that gives fans access to dozens of games.

The D-backs Summer pass costs $99 and is good for 37 home games in June, July and August.

The D-backs will match up against the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, and more.

With the pass game, attendees can sit with their friends. They can also purchase guest passes to add to their tickets.

The limited-time offer features exciting matchups and fun promotions:

Father’s Day game featuring the popular Hawaiian shirt for the first 15,000 dads.

4th of July game against the Mets, featuring an exclusive patriotic tee for the first 15,000 fans.

for the first 15,000 fans. Star Wars Night on July 29 with a Tatooine Haboob Globe giveaway for the first 15,000 fans.

The D-backs 25th Anniversary Celebration including a throwback replica jersey for the first 15,000 fans on August 12.

