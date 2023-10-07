The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will have D-backs well represented

The D-backs are sending four players to the game for the first time since 2002, and have an outfielder starting for the first time since Luis Gonzalez in 2001.

SEATTLE — 2023 MLB All-Star week is officially underway in Seattle.

The D-backs are sending four players to the game for the first time since 2002, and have an outfielder starting for the first time since Luis Gonzalez in 2001.

All four players are first timers. Corbin Carroll, who was elected to start the game by fans, outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., right-hander Zac Gallen, and shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, a late injury replacement, are ready to represent the National League.

Despite backing into the break, the D-backs finished the first half of the season with a 52-39 record and are tied with the Dodgers for first place in the NL West.

This is the first time the All-Star Game has returned to Seattle since 2001. That year, Gonzalez won the Home Run Derby.

