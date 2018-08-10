Chief Wahoo's final appearance on a Major League Baseball field came on Monday, Indigenous Peoples Day, as the Cleveland Indians were swept from the playoffs by the Houston Astros, 11-3.

The logo depicting a Native American has been reluctantly phased out by the Indians organization since criticisms that it was racist began gaining steam over recent years.

In 2014, the Indians' main logo became a block "C" that had been an alternate logo, replacing Chief Wahoo, as MLB pushed the club to phase out the logo.

But the Native American logo was still a fixture on the field, even as an alternate -- throughout the team's 2016 run to a World Series appearance, players wore Chief Wahoo hats in each playoff game.

Chief Wahoo has been a figure on Cleveland's uniforms for decades, dating back to the first half of the 20th century.

It's not clear who chose to wear the Chief Wahoo alternate uniforms Monday -- some teams allow the starting pitchers to pick the day's uniform, but other teams have different methods for uniform selection.

Whoever picked it, plenty of people on Twitter noticed and voiced their displeasure.

The Cleveland Indians are currently wearing their "Chief Wahoo" uniforms, potentially for the last time (they could get eliminated today and the logo is being phased out before next year). And on Indigenous People's/Columbus Day, no less. pic.twitter.com/12uxsAZkq7 — Gabe Rubin (@Rubinations) October 8, 2018

So stupid. How in the hell did this kind of thing happen? Wearing Chief Wahoo on any day is bad. But today? Complete lack of oversight by MLB. Complete stupidity by the Indians. https://t.co/GSS6lLKQ7h — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) October 8, 2018

Goodbye and good f-ing riddance to Chief Wahoo. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) October 8, 2018

