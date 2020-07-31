Reports: Cardinals-Brewers game postponed, team isolating in hotel

There has been no official announcement but a Cardinals executive told 5 On Your Side "we are not going to the ballpark"

MILWAUKEE — The Cardinals-Brewers game scheduled for Friday afternoon has been postponed due to a player testing positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

A Cardinals executive told 5 On Your Side's Frank Cusumano the team is self-isolating in their hotel in Milwaukee. There has been no official announcement from the team or MLB but the executive said, "We are not going to the ballpark."

Several MLB insiders are also reporting the postponement. Jon Heyman, who's an MLB Network insider, cited sources in reporting that a member of the Cardinals tested positive for the coronavirus. Neither the team nor the league have confirmed that information.

Another MLB Network insider Joel Sherman also cited sources in confirming the postponement.

ESPN sent a push alert Friday morning announcing the game had been postponed and the game on the network's app also shows it as being postponed with a makeup game date TBD.

Friday's game was supposed to start at 1:10 p.m. CST. It was set to be the Brewer's home opener.

No other information has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

