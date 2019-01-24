PHOENIX — Tickets for the 2019 Cactus League season are currently on sale.
The Seattle Mariners and the Oakland Athletics will kick off the season on Feb. 21 at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa. The first spring training game for the Arizona Diamondbacks will be against the Colorado Rockies on Feb. 23 at Salt River Fields.
Tickets can be purchased through the team’s official sites on MLB.com.
The Cactus League season will end in late March ahead of Opening Day of the regular season.
Bring on the sunshine, brats and beer. Let’s play ball, Arizona!
Cactus League Teams and Stadiums
Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale
Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park in Mesa
Chicago White Sox at Camelback Ranch in Glendale
Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear
Cleveland Indians at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear
Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale
Kansas City Royals at Surprise Stadium in Surprise
Milwaukee Brewers at Maryvale Baseball Park in Phoenix
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe
Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch in Glendale
Oakland Athletics at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa
San Diego Padres at Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria
San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale
Seattle Mariners at Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria
Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium in Surprise