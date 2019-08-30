Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of a deadly combination of alcohol and drugs, an autopsy conducted by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner shows.

Skaggs, 27, was found dead July 1 in a Southlake hotel while the Angels were in town to play the Texas Rangers.

The autopsy and toxicology report shows Skaggs had a combination of fentanyl, Oxycodone and Oxymorphone in his system.

His cause of death is due to the mixture of “ethanol, fentanyl and Oxycodone intoxication with terminal aspiration of gastric contents," meaning he choked on his vomit. His death is ruled an accident, the autopsy shows.

The report shows Skaggs was found still wearing the cowboy boots and outfit he wore when the team arrived in Texas. He posted a photo of him and his teammates June 30 to Instagram.

Southlake police said Friday that the investigation into Skaggs' death is "ongoing."

