MLB keeps spring camps on hold, missing opener 'disastrous'

Spring training was scheduled to start Feb. 16, but officials said workouts remain on hold because of a management lockout.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says spring training remains on hold because of a management lockout and his goal is to reach a labor contract that allows opening day as scheduled on March 31.

With the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history stretching into its 71st day, Manfred said teams will make a new offer when negotiations resume Saturday for just the fifth economic bargaining session since the five-year labor contract expired.

“I am an optimist and I believe we will have an agreement in time to play our regular schedule,” Manfred said Thursday.

Whenever an agreement is reached, at least three weeks of workouts are needed, perhaps more.

