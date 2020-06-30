Minor League Baseball 2020 season canceled

Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic the 2020 Minor League baseball season has been cancelled.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic the 2020 Minor League baseball season has been cancelled. This will include the Texas League and the Arkansas Travelers Baseball Club.

This is the first time since 1962 that the Arkansas Travelers will not field a baseball team. This is only the eighth such occurrence since the Travs founding in 1901 and only the third summer since 1915 that there will not be professional baseball in central Arkansas.

The Travs staff will be working to contact season ticket holders and partners over the next few weeks to discuss options. If you have any questions, please contact your Travelers representative by phone or email. For general questions please email Travs@Travs.com or call 501-664-1555.