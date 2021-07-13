Milwaukee Bucks coach and family are basketball legends in a small Arizona town

Holbrook sharing in the success of hometown basketball hero Mike Budenholzer.

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — A small town in northern Arizona on the historic Route 66 is famous for its Wigwam Motel and is the hometown of the Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer.

Libby and Vince will be right there cheering for the Bucks and their son.

“I couldn’t be any prouder and of course we’re enjoying his success,” said Vince Budenholzer.

Budenholzer’s parents say he started exhibiting leadership skills at a young age.

“He’s always been a leader, and people tend to follow him,” said Vince.

While Budenholzer is having success at the NBA level, his dad had his own coaching success.

Vince is a member of the Arizona High School Athletics Coaches Hall of Fame.

He coached basketball for 20 years at Holbrook High School. Winning a state title in 1971 and winning 10 regional championships. He finished with 323-161 record, according to the Arizona High School Athletics Coaches Hall of Fame website.

Vince’s only coaching advice to his son is simple.

“YES – WIN,” Vince said with a laugh.

Even though Budenholzer is coaching Milwaukee, Arizona basketball will always have a special place in his heart.

“Big fan of the Suns growing up,” said Budenholzer at a NBA Finals press conference.

“Big fan of - as we all were - of University of Arizona Lute Olsen,” said Vince.

Holbrook is a small community where almost everyone knows each other is sharing in Budenholzer’s success – sort of.

“Letting us know. The Suns are their team, but they hope Michael does well,” said Libby Budenholzer.

“We’re just proud of him,” said Vince.

The basketball court at Holbrook High School is named in honor of both Vince and Mike.

Sports