PHOENIX — It's over before it ever really began. Tuesday brought the unfortunate news the Alliance of American Football is suspending operations.

The inaugural season of the AAF began in February, but it appears the league is reaching an abrupt end.

Reactions to the suspension of AAF operations flooded social media as many were quick to share their thoughts. But perhaps the best summation belonged to San Diego Fleet Quarterback Mike Bercovici.

In a tweet, Bercovici simply stated, "Thanks for the memories @TheAAF."

Along with the tweet was a photo of Bercovici's vicious hit from week one. Videos of the sack spread across social media and became a viral moment for the league.

As we look back at the abbreviated league, the hit on the former Arizona State University QB will certainly be one of the more iconic moments from the AAF.

