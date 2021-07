This was the first Fourth of July Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Lesco won. She ate 30 and 3/4 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

CONEY ISLAND, N.Y. — A Tucsonan is a world champion.

Michelle Lesco won her first Fourth of July Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Sunday morning after eating 30 and 3/4 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

A blistering pace of three hotdogs every minute, bun and all.

Michelle Lesco takes home the Pink Belt with 30 3/4 hot dogs! pic.twitter.com/iQtPWeGG66 — Original Nathan's Franks (@NathansFranks) July 4, 2021

Lesco finished second in the last three hotdog-eating competitions.

Michelle Lesco is your women's 2021 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest winner! pic.twitter.com/W7C12Z1BHx — espnW (@espnW) July 4, 2021

Lesco is now bringing the famous Nathan's belt back to the Old Pueblo.

