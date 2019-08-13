PHOENIX — Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner won't be hitting the floor anytime soon. She was suspended for three games for her involvement in an on-court brawl with players from the Dallas Wings.

Tuesday, the WNBA announced Griner and Dallas Wings forwards Kristine Anigwe and Kayla Thornton were suspended after a heated exchange turned physical during Saturday's game at Talking Stick Arena.

WNBA officials say the altercation started with about six minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

Video from the broadcast shows Griner and Anigwe pushing each other in the paint on a Wings possession. The pushing quickly escalated.

Griner was suspended for throwing punches and pushing Thornton's face with an open hand, according to a statement from the WNBA.

Anigwe and Thornton received two-day suspensions for escalating the fight. Anigwe took an open hand swing at Griner during the fight, according to the WNBA.

The Mercury will be down their star center beginning Wednesday when they take on the Connecticut Sun at home.

Phoenix guard Diana Taurasi and Dallas forward Kaela Davis will be suspended one game and have to pay a $500 fine for leaving the bench during the altercation and "directly engaging with the opposing team".

Taurasi is currently injured and will serve her suspension when she is cleared to play.

The Wings pulled out the win 80-77.