NCAA Men’s Final Four is coming to Phoenix next year and you can get in on the fun now!

PHOENIX — The NCAA Men’s Final Four Tournament is coming to Phoenix in 2024, but you can get in on the fun early, and across the state!

On Wednesday, the Fan Jam is launching on ASU’s Tempe campus. Phoenix Final Four Host Committee President and CEO Jay Parry joined Today in AZ live in studio to preview what you can check out.

The Fan Jam is a series of free, interactive pop-up events which features the Jam Van. Parry shared this will be celebration leading all the way up until the tournament on April 6 and 8, 2024.

“Tomorrow (Wednesday) we are unveiling the Jam Van, and the Jam Van is a mobile pop-up unit that brings basketball all around the state of Arizona,” shared Parry.

At the Jam Van, you can take a selfie with the NCAA Championship trophy, you can practice your shooting skills and there will be fun giveaways connected to the tournament.

“We're going to unveil it at ASU, which is perfect location because they are the host institution and they're so important to hosting the Final Four,” said Parry.

The games next April will be played in Glendale at State Farm Stadium, and Parry said the excitement is stretching out across all of State 48.

“It's intended to be a community event, and there's so many activities here in Phoenix and in Glendale and in Scottsdale, but our goal is to also go around the state, right, so down to Tucson, up to Flagstaff and just make sure everyone can be a part of this basketball celebration,” Parry said. “It is a point of pride for us,” she added.

You can find monitor where the next Fan Jam will be at phoenixfinalfour.com, or on the NCAA Men’s Final Four Facebook and Instagram pages.

Arizonans and visitors can get excited for April 2024 because during the weekend of the basketball tournament there will be four days of low-to-no-cost events, including the Final Four Fan Fest and March Madness Music Festival in Downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix will also host the Women’s Final Four in 2026.

