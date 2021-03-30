McDonald powers Arizona past Indiana and into Final Four

McDonald briefly left the game with a twisted ankle with 2:35 left but limped back on and scored six more points.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Have yourself a game Aari McDonald!

UArizona’s point guard scored half of the women’s basketball team’s points during the squad’s 66-53 victory over Indiana Monday night.

McDonald, a 5-foot-6 senior from Fresno, CA, dropped 33 points on the Hoosiers on the team’s way to its first appearance to the NCAA tournament’s Final Four in school history.

She did everything for the Wildcats, from slashing drives to a banked-in 3-pointer.

Arizona advanced to Friday’s national semifinal against top-seeded UConn. Mackenzie Holmes scored 20 points for Indiana, which was playing its first Elite Eight game.

