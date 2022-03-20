Mathurin shines as Arizona outlasts TCU in overtime

Arizona’s two stars did enough for the Wildcats to avoid becoming the second No. 1 seed to fall during this tournament's opening weekend.

SAN DIEGO — Bennedict Mathurin made a 3-pointer to force overtime and scored six more points in the extra session, and top-seeded Arizona outlasted ninth-seeded TCU 85-80 on Sunday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Mathurin finished with 30 points and Christian Koloko scored 28, including a putback dunk that slammed the door on the Horned Frogs with 9 seconds left in OT.

They will face fifth-seeded Houston in the Sweet 16. Chuck O’Bannon Jr. had 23 points for TCU, which has never reached the Sweet 16.

