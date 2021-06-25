Locked On Today: Clippers-Suns series now up for grabs?

Are the Clippers going to come back again? On the Locked On Today podcast, Peter Bukowski talks Clippers-Suns series with Locked On Clippers host Charles Mockler.

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers, for a third straight playoff series, have won Game 3 after dropping the first two. The Clippers beat the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles on Thursday night 106-92 as the Suns struggled heavily from the floor.

Chris Paul returned for Phoenix after missing the first two games due to COVID-19 protocols and Clippers star Kawhi Leonard remained out with a knee injury. Suns guard Cameron Payne, who had started in place of Paul and led all scorers in Game 2 with 29 points, left Thursday’s game with an ankle injury at the end of the first quarter.

On Locked On Today, host Peter Bukowski spoke with Locked On Clippers host Charles Mockler on Chris Paul's Game 3 impact, or lack thereof, and how the Clippers were able to take advantage.

Paul and Booker combined for just 30 points and shot a combined 10-for-40 from the field.

"It's obviously a major factor any time Chris Paul can't perform like Chris Paul usually performs, the other team is going to have a shot at it," Mockler said on Locked On Today. "But, the Clippers made it hard for them. They were physical, we got to see some elite Pat Beverley-ness in this game, which the Clippers absolutely needed."

Mockler also said Cameron Payne missing most of the game with an ankle injury was a huge blow to Phoenix. Payne, who was on a G-league team in early 2020, has proven to be a major factor for the Suns this season and throughout the playoffs as their second point guard behind Paul.

The Clippers are the only team in NBA history to start three straight playoff series down 0-2, but they continue to bounce back in Game 3's. Mockler said head coach Tyronn Lue may have found a sweet spot in lineup construction on Thursday.

"The rotations, Ty Lue might've found something," Mockler said. "We saw some small ball lineups that worked as well as they could have. They started Terance Mann and Patrick Beverley, which I think gave Paul George some rest in terms of guarding guards, because he's put a lot out there effort-wise recently."

George led all scorers with 27 points and added 15 rebounds and eight assists.

The Clippers have won Game 4 in their previous two playoff series' this year as well after starting down 0-2. In the Western Conference Semifinals against the Jazz, the Clippers went on to win four straight to take the series after starting down 0-2.

Game 4 is set for Saturday in Los Angeles at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.