Arizona Coyotes hire John Ferguson as Assistant General Manager

Ferguson, who previously was the general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs, will also serve as the GM of the Tucson Roadrunners. the Coyotes AHL affiliate.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes announced today that they have hired John Ferguson as the team's assistant general manager.

Ferguson will also be the GM of the Coyotes' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners.

“We are very pleased to name John as our new assistant general manager,” Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong said in a press release. “John is extremely knowledgeable about the game and with 20-plus years in the NHL, brings a tremendous amount of experience to our hockey operations department. We are thrilled to have him join our team and I am looking forward to working with him.”

Ferguson has worked for the Boston Bruins for the past seven years as the Executive Director of Player Personnel and the General Manager of the Bruins' AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins.

Ferguson, who hails from Quebec, Canada (as does Coyotes Head Coach André Tourigny), also worked as the Director of Pro Scouting for the San Jose Sharks from 2008-14, the Vice President and GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2003-08, and as the Assistant GM and Director of Hockey Operations with the St. Louis Blues from 1997-2003.

Ferguson has also been an amateur and professional scout for the Ottawa Senators, along with serving as a member of the management group for the Team Canada at the 2007 IIHF World Championship in Russia.

That year, Canada became the youngest team to ever win a World Championship.

When he was a player, Ferguson played college hockey at Providence College in Rhode Island. He was drafted by his hometown Montreal Canadiens in the 12th round of the 1985 NHL Entry Draft and played four years in the AHL.

Locked on Coyotes Podcast

Stay up to date with the latest Coyotes news with the Locked On Coyotes Podcast, available anywhere you listen to podcasts.