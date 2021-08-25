Arizona Coyotes announce dates for 2021 training camp

The Arizona Coyotes will hit the ice soon to get ready for the 2021-22 season. Here's when training camp will be held.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The 2021-22 NHL season is less than two months away and on Wednesday, Arizona Coyotes' General Manager Bill Armstrong announced when training camp will be held.

It will start with a development camp, which will go from September 9-13.

That will be followed by a rookie camp from September 15-20.

During the rookie camp, the Coyotes and the Valley will host the "Rookie Faceoff" tournament. It will see the top prospects from the Coyotes, Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks, Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche face off. Each team will play three games from September 17-20.

The Coyotes will play Vegas on September 17 at 7:30 p.m., Los Angeles on Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. and Anaheim on September 20 at 12:00 p.m. All of these games will be at Gila River Arena.

Games will also be played at the Ice Den Scottsdale, and all games will be streamed live at ArizonaCoyotes.com.

Tickets for the "Rookie Faceoff" are on sale now. You can buy them by clicking here. All ticket proceeds will benefit the Arizona Coyotes Foundation and go toward the team's Learn-to-Play programs, including the Little Howlers and Little Leightons.

After the rookie camp, a veterans training camp will be held from September 22-October 7.

During that time, the Coyotes will play three preseason games. They'll host the Anaheim Ducks on October 2 at 3 p.m., then go on the road to play the Los Angeles Kings on October 5 at 7:30 p.m. and the Vegas Golden Knights on October 7 at 7 p.m.

All training camp events will be held at Gila River Arena.

The Coyotes also painted the floor and installed the ice at Gila River Arena today. There is one notable change. In place of the purple crescent moon, which was at center ice last year, the Coyotes are now featuring their fan-favorite Kachina logo.

The regular season will begin on October 14 when the Coyotes go to Columbus, Ohio, to face the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The home opener will be on October 18th when the Coyotes host the St. Louis Blues at Gila River Arena.

