NFL Week 8 Predictions: Picking Packers-Cardinals, Bucs-Saints, Titans-Colts

We're previewing and predicting the outcome of every Week 8.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — We're on to Week 8 in the NFL, which is headlined by Cardinals-Packers on Thursday night, Cowboys-Vikings on Sunday night, Bucs-Saints, Titans-Colts, Patriots-Chargers, Steelers-Browns and more.

This year at Locked On, Locked On Saints host Ross Jackson and me (Locked On national content producer Cameron LaFontaine) will predict the outcomes of every NFL game week to week.

Last week, Ross continued his tremendous season thus far picking the correct winner in 11 of 13 games and going 8-5 against the spread. I didn't have the same luck, going 7-6 straight up and 6-7 against the spread.

Pick records last week:

Straight up: Ross 11-2, Cameron 9-4

Against the spread: Ross 8-5, Cameron 6-7

Pick records so far this season:

Straight up: Ross 73-33, Cameron 68-38

Against the spread: Ross 61-44-1 (58%), Cameron 56-49-1 (53%)

NFL Week 8 Score Predictions

Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals

Time: Thursday, 8:20 p.m. (all times eastern)

Watch: FOX

Spread: ARI -6.5, O/U 50.5

The Green Bay Packers are 6-1 and the Arizona Cardinals are 7-0. This is going to be a good one even though the Packers are missing Davante Adams and Allen Lazard. The Cardinals will be without JJ Watt.

Ross Jackson: Packers 31, Cardinals 28

Cameron LaFontaine: Cardinals 30, Packers 26

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: BUF -13.5, O/U 48.5

The Buffalo Bills are back off bye following a loss to the Titans. The Dolphins suffered a tough loss last week against the Falcons. Can they hang in there with Buffalo?

Ross Jackson: Bills 27, Dolphins 10

Cameron LaFontaine: Bills 31, Dolphins 13

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: ATL -3, O/U 47

The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to get over .500 this week with a win at home against Carolina. The Panthers are in a tough spot, losing four-straight, most recently a blowout loss against the Giants. Can they finally bounce back?

Ross Jackson: Falcons 17, Panthers 13

Cameron LaFontaine: Falcons 20, Panthers 16

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: PHI -3.5, O/U 48

The Lions remain the only winless team at 0-7 after they fell to the Rams last week. Can they put an entire game together at home against the struggling Eagles? They're going to have to stop Jalen Hurts on his feet.

Ross Jackson: Eagles 13, Lions 9

Cameron LaFontaine: Eagles 23, Lions 17

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: IND -1, O/U 51

The Titans are on a roll after defeating the Bills and Chiefs in back to back weeks but the Colts are suddenly rolling too. This could be an important game for the AFC South playoff picture.

Ross Jackson: Titans 27, Colts 18

Cameron LaFontaine: Titans 27, Colts 24

Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: LAR -14.5, O/U 47.5

The Texans are pretty much in shambles on both sides of the ball and the Rams are showing they're championship contenders. This one could be ugly.

Ross Jackson: Rams 31, Texans 10

Cameron LaFontaine: Rams 34, Texans 7

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: CIN -10.5, O/U 43

The Bengals are one of the hottest teams in the NFL coming into Sunday's game against the Jets, who just gave up 54 points to New England and lost rookie starting quarterback Zach Wilson to injury.

Ross Jackson: Bengals 26, Jets 17

Cameron LaFontaine: Bengals 33, Jets 13

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: CLE -3.5, O/U 42

The Browns may get Baker Mayfield back despite a shoulder injury as Pittsburgh comes to town for another big game in the AFC North. The Steelers are coming in well-rested off bye.

Ross Jackson: Browns 28, Steelers 25

Cameron LaFontaine: Steelers 20, Browns 17

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: SF -4, O/U 39.5

San Francisco did not look good in Sunday night's rain game against the Colts but the good news for them is that the Bears looked much worse in their 38-3 loss in Tampa. Two struggling teams here looking for something to go right.

Ross Jackson: Bears 21, 49ers 19

Cameron LaFontaine: 49ers 20, Bears 13

Jacksonville Jaguars at Seattle Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: SEA -3, O/U 44

The Seahawks are coming off back to back three-point losses in primetime with Geno Smith starting at quarterback. Can they finally get a win against the visiting Jaguars?

Ross Jackson: Seahawks 20, Jags 17

Cameron LaFontaine: Seahawks 26, Jags 17

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: LAC -5, O/U 49

The Chargers are coming off a bye while the New England Patriots are coming off a 54-point offensive explosion last week against the Jets. They're going to need that offense to show up to compete with the Chargers.

Ross Jackson: Chargers 30, Patriots 24

Cameron LaFontaine: Chargers 27, Patriots 17

Washington Football Team at Denver Broncos

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: DEN -3, O/U 44.5

These two teams have been big disappointments over the past several weeks. Denver won three straight to begin the year and have dropped four straight. Washington's defense has been nowhere near as good as it was supposed to be.

Ross Jackson: WFT 26, Broncos 23

Cameron LaFontaine: Broncos 24, WFT 23

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: TB -5, O/U 50

The Bucs have been on a roll offensively and they bring that into New Orleans to face an inconsistent, but 4-2 Saints team.

Ross Jackson: Bucs 27, Saints 24

Cameron LaFontaine: Bucs 34, Saints 24

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

Watch: NBC

Spread: DAL -1, O/U 55

This should be a fun primetime shootout between the Cowboys and Vikings. Both teams come in well-rested off bye. The Cowboys have struggled immensely in primetime in recent years, going 1-7 in their last eight. Can they get it done this time?

Ross Jackson: Cowboys 27, Vikings 21

Cameron LaFontaine: Vikings 34, Cowboys 31

New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m.

Watch: ESPN

Spread: Chiefs -10, O/U 52.5

The Chiefs are in disarray, below .500 after being blown out by the Titans last week. The Giants are coming off a shocking 25-3 win over the Panthers. The Chiefs are favored by 10 points. Can they bounce back?