NFL Week 3 Power Rankings: Raiders jump into top 10; Rams move into second

The Raiders made the biggest leap in our Week 2 NFL Power Rankings from 20-10. See where our voters put your team this week.

LOS ANGELES — It was a bounce back team for a lot of teams in Week 2 of the NFL including the Bills, Ravens, Browns, Packers, Titans, WFT and Patriots, who all picked up their first wins in Week 2.

But, we also saw some teams with strong starts take a step back in Week 2.

So how did that affect our NFL Power Rankings from last week?

This year, the Locked On Podcast Network and TEGNA sports departments have teamed up to vote weekly to rank all 32 NFL teams in our Locked On/TEGNA NFL Power Rankings.

Our local Locked On NFL hosts and TEGNA sports journalists ranked their 1-32 power rankings and the voting averages created the official power rankings.

Week 3 power rankings notes:

Rams and Chiefs swap 2 and 3 spots after Chiefs loss.

Bills move up to 4, Ravens move from 9 to 5 with win over Kansas City.

Raiders make the biggest leap, from 20 to 10 after they defeated the Steelers in Week 2.

Steelers are the only team to fall out of the Top 10 following Week 2.

Panthers rise five spots to 18 after 2-0 start.

Patriots, Browns each drop two spots from last week despite wins.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On NFL podcast, free and available on all platforms

NFL WEEK 3 POWER RANKINGS: Raiders make huge jump; Steelers fall out of top 10; Ravens move back into top 5.



Check out our full 1-32 NFL Week 2 Power Rankings here: https://t.co/8imTKLrWwH and let us hear your thoughts! pic.twitter.com/Y7WlMPkeqR — Locked On Podcasts (@LockedOnNetwork) September 21, 2021

Week 3 Power Rankings

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ranking last week: 1

Last week result: 48-25 win over Falcons

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/2

The Bucs were so close to being a unanimous No. 1 this week, but the Rams did pick up a couple of No. 1 votes. The Bucs cruised to a win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2, putting up 48 points. They'll matchup with the Rams next week to try to keep the 1 slot.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bucs podcast, free and available on all platforms

2. Los Angeles Rams

Ranking last week: 3

Last week result: 27-24 win over Colts

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/4

The Rams won a close one in Indianapolis and even picked up a couple of No. 1 votes this week, but were a clear No. 2 from most voters. The Rams will face the Bucs at home next week for a chance to move up to No. 1.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Rams podcast, free and available on all platforms

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Ranking last week: 2

Last week result: 36-35 loss to Ravens

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/5

The Chiefs lost in a thriller to the Baltimore Ravens, losing the fourth quarter 12-0 to give Patrick Mahomes his first loss in September. The Chiefs fall just one spot.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Chiefs podcast, free and available on all platforms

4. Buffalo Bills

Ranking last week: 5

Last week result: 35-0 win over Dolphins

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/10

The Bills lost in Week 1 to the Pittsburgh Steelers moving them from 3 to 5 from our preseason power rankings. After a dominating 35-0 win over Miami, the Bills move up one spot to No. 4.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bills podcast, free and available on all platforms

5. Baltimore Ravens

Ranking last week: 9

Last week result: 36-35 win over Chiefs

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/10

Lamar Jackson finally defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday with a 36-35 come from behind win. The Ravens fell to 9 last week with their loss to the Raiders, but bounce back nicely to reclaim their spot in the top 5.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Ravens podcast, free and available on all platforms

6. San Francisco 49ers

Ranking last week: 6

Last week result: 17-11 win over Eagles

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/13

The 49ers are 2-0 after back-to-back east coast wins over the Lions and Eagles. They stay at No. 6 this week after and impressive win by the Ravens put them just ahead of the Niners in the voting.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On 49ers podcast, free and available on all platforms

7. Seattle Seahawks

Ranking last week: 4

Last week result: 33-30 loss to Titans

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/12

The Seahawks started at No. 7 in our preseason rankings and with the Week 1 win over the Colts, they move to 4, but they slide back to the 7 slot after a home overtime loss to the Titans on Sunday.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Seahawks podcast, free and available on all platforms

8. Arizona Cardinals

Ranking last week: 10

Last week result: 34-33 win over Vikings

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/15

The Arizona Cardinals did not have the defense they had in Week 1 against the Titans that vaulted them from 15 in our preseason rankings to No. 10, but their offense was incredible again, leading them to a 34-33 win over the Vikings (plus a huge missed field goal at the end for Minnesota). Despite the narrow win, the Cardinals move ahead two slots, notably ahead of Cleveland, who got their first win on Sunday.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Cardinals podcast, free and available on all platforms

9. Cleveland Browns

Ranking last week: 7

Last week result: 31-21 win over Texans

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/14

Despite the win over the Texans the Browns fall two slots after being jumped by the Ravens and Cardinals. The Browns did get a Top 5 vote, but ultimately sit at 9 following Week 2.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Browns podcast, free and available on all platforms

10. Las Vegas Raiders

Ranking last week: 20

Last week result: 26-17 win over Steelers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/18

The Las Vegas Raiders made the biggest jump this week from 20 all the way to 10 thanks to their wins so far against the Ravens and Steelers. Derek Carr is leading the NFL in passing and was impressive against a stellar Pittsburgh defense on Sunday. The Raiders even earned a No. 3 vote in this week's poll, but the voters were ambivalent about Vegas, with votes as low as 18, but they did earn nearly 30% of the No. 10 vote.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Raiders podcast, free and available on all platforms

11. Green Bay Packers

Ranking last week: 13

Last week result: 35-17 win over Lions

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/17

The Packers bounced back on Monday Night Football against the Detroit Lions with a dominant second half. They started out as No. 4 in our preseason rankings before falling to 13 last week. They're trending back toward the Top 10.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Packers podcast, free and available on all platforms

12. Pittsburgh Steelers

Ranking last week: 8

Last week result: 26-17 loss to Raiders

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/19

The Steelers jumped into the Top 10 after a Week 1 win over Buffalo from 12, but now find themselves back in the 12 slot after a home loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Steelers podcast, free and available on all platforms

13. Dallas Cowboys

Ranking last week: 14

Last week result: 20-17 win over Chargers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/19

The Cowboys defense was more than impressive in the second half against the Chargers in L.A. on Sunday as they went for the 20-17 win, but the Cowboys jump just one spot to 13. They were voted 19 in our preseason in rankings.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Cowboys podcast, free and available on all platforms

14. Los Angeles Chargers

Ranking last week: 11

Last week result: 20-17 loss to Cowboys

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/17

A home loss to the Cowboys where the Chargers offense couldn't get anything going in the second half led the Bolts to fall three spots to No. 14 this week.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Chargers podcast, free and available on all platforms

15. New Orleans Saints

Ranking last week: 12

Last week result: 26-7 loss to Panthers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/23

The Saints are bouncing around after a surprising 26-7 loss to the Panthers on Sunday following a huge 38-3 win over Green Bay. They started at 18 in our preseason rankings, then moved to 12, now they sit at 15.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Saints podcast, free and available on all platforms

16. Tennessee Titans

Ranking last week: 16

Last week result: 33-30 win over Seahawks

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/20

The Titans got a massive bounce back win in Week 2 after a poor performance against Arizona in Week 1. The Titans came back to defeat the Seahawks in overtime, but the voters aren't convinced on Tennessee yet. They started at No. 9 in our preseason poll before moving to 16 after Week 1, where they remain after Week 2.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Titans podcast, free and available on all platforms

17. Denver Broncos

Ranking last week: 18

Last week result: 23-13 win over Jaguars

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/23

The Broncos are 2-0 after wins over the lowly Giants and Jaguars in Weeks 1 and 2. They've been impressive on both sides of the ball and they're inching their way up after Week 2 moving one slot up. They started at 23 in our preseason rankings.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Broncos podcast, free and available on all platforms

18. Carolina Panthers

Ranking last week: 23

Last week result: 26-7 win over Saints

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/23

The Panthers are another surprise 2-0 team after they defeated the Saints handedly at home in Week 2. The Panthers were another big mover in our power rankings, up five slots to No. 18. They started at 26 in our preseason poll.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Panthers podcast, free and available on all platforms

19. New England Patriots

Ranking last week: 17

Last week result: 25-6 win over Patriots

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/22

Despite the win over the Jets, the Patriots actually drop two spots from 17 to 19, being jumped by the Broncos and Panthers.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Patriots podcast, free and available on all platforms

20. Washington Football Team

Ranking last week: 19

Last week result: 30-29 win over Giants

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 13/25

The Washington Football Team is another team that drops a spot despite a win in Week 2, after their 30-29 win over the New York Giants. They'll have a big opportunity to move up if they can defeat the No. 4 Bills on Sunday.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On WFT podcast, free and available on all platforms

21. Miami Dolphins

Ranking last week: 15

Last week result: 35-0 loss to Bills

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/30

The Miami Dolphins laid an egg on Sunday in their 35-0 loss to the Bills at home after starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the game in the first quarter. After defeated the Patriots in Week 1, the Dolphins moved up to 15, but they take a big jump back this week to 21.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Dolphins podcast, free and available on all platforms

22. Philadelphia Eagles

Ranking last week: 21

Last week result: 17-11 loss to 49ers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/24

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Falcons in Week 1, vaulting them up five spots to 21 in our Week 2 rankings, but a home loss to the Niners 17-11 had the Eagles drop one spot back to 22.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Eagles podcast, free and available on all platforms

23. Chicago Bears

Ranking last week: 26

Last week result: 20-17 win over Bengals

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/27

The Chicago Bears are bouncing around after their Week 2 win over the Bengals 20-17. They move up three slots to 23, still a couple of slots below where they started in our preseason poll.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bears podcast, free and available on all platforms

24. Indianapolis Colts

Ranking last week: 22

Last week result: 27-24 loss to Rams

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/27

The Indianapolis Colts are now 0-2 after a tough start to the season facing the Seahawks and Rams, although both games were at home. After starting out at 18 in our preseason poll, they're now sitting at 24, the best ranking among 0-2 teams.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Colts podcast, free and available on all platforms

25. Cincinnati Bengals

Ranking last week: 24

Last week result: 20-17 loss to Bears

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/26

The Cincinnati Bengals fall back one slot after a 20-17 loss to the Bears at home. They began at 28 in our preseason poll, so they still remain a few slots ahead of their starting point.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bengals podcast, free and available on all platforms

26. Minnesota Vikings

Ranking last week: 25

Last week result: 34-33 loss to Cardinals

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 22/28

The Minnesota Vikings dropped to 0-2 after a heartbreaking loss to the Cardinals on a last second missed field goal. The Vikings offense was strong against the Cardinals, but their defense couldn't quite contain Kyler Murray enough to hold off Arizona.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Vikings podcast, free and available on all platforms

27. Houston Texans

Ranking last week: 28

Last week result: 31-21 loss to Browns

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 24/29

Despite a loss to the Browns, the 1-1 Texans rise one spot from 28 to 27 after they began dead last in our preseason poll.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Texans podcast, free and available on all platforms

28. New York Giants

Ranking last week: 27

Last week result: 30-29 loss to Washington

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 25/31

The New York Giants came close to a big win against the Washington Football Team in Week 2 but ultimately fell short. The 0-2 Giants fall just one spot week over week to 28.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Giants podcast, free and available on all platforms

29. Detroit Lions

Ranking last week: 31

Last week result: 35-17 loss to Packers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 26/32

Despite a 35-17 loss to the Packers on Monday Night Football, the Lions actually jumped two slots to 31, thanks to what some voters saw as worse losses by the Falcons and Jets. The Lions did take the lead into the half against Green Bay, but were dominated in the second half.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Lions podcast, free and available on all platforms

30. Atlanta Falcons

Ranking last week: 29

Last week result: 48-25 loss to Bucs

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 27/32

The Falcons hung around with the Bucs for a minute in Week 2, but ultimately lost 48-25. Their defense has now given up 80 points in two games. They fall one slot to 30.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Falcons podcast, free and available on all platforms

31. New York Jets

Ranking last week: 30

Last week result: 25-6 loss to Patriots

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 28/32

It's been a rough start for Zach Wilson and the New York Jets. The rookie quarterback threw four interceptions in Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots. The Jets are 0-2 and will face yet another tough defense in the the 2-0 Broncos in Denver on Sunday.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars

Ranking last week: 32

Last week result: 23-13 loss to Broncos

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 29/32

The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to 0-2 Sunday in a home loss to the Broncos. They moved to 32 last week following their Week 1 loss to the Texans. That's where they remain for now.