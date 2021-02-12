NFL Week 13 picks and predictions: Broncos-Chiefs; Patriots-Bills; Ravens-Steelers

We're previewing and predicting the outcome of every Week 13. Who are you picking to win this week?

LOS ANGELES — We're on to Week 13 in the NFL, which is headlined by some great matchups including Cowboys-Saints, Chargers-Bengals, Washington-Raiders, Ravens-Steelers, 49ers-Seahawks, Broncos-Chiefs and Patriots-Bills.

This year at Locked On, Locked On Saints host Ross Jackson and me (Locked On national content producer Cameron LaFontaine) will predict the outcomes of every NFL game week to week.

We skipped Week 12 with the holidays, so our latest week picked is Week 11.

Pick records last week (Week 11):

Straight up: Ross 9-6, Cameron 10-5

Against the spread: Ross 8-7, Cameron 6-9

Pick records so far this season:

Straight up: Ross 100-62, Cameron 97-65

Against the spread: Ross 90-72 (56%), Cameron 82-80 (51%)

NFL Week 13 Score Predictions

Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints

Time: Thursday, 8:20 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: DAL -6, O/U 46

The Dallas Cowboys couldn't eek out a win on Thanksgiving against the Raiders despite the comeback effort to send the game into OT. That marked their third loss in four games. Meanwhile, the Saints have lost four-straight and are missing some significant players including Alvin Kamara. Taysom Hill will start at quarterback for the first time this year.

Ross Jackson: Cowboys 24, Saints 18

Cameron LaFontaine: Cowboys 20, Saints 13

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: MIN -7, O/U 47

The Detroit Lions came oh so close yet again to getting their first win last week on Thanksgiving but they lost on another last-second field goal. The Vikings were rolling but couldn't take down the Niners last week. Both teams will likely be without their top running backs, but Minnesota has a clear edge in this game.

Ross Jackson: Vikings 23, Lions 14

Cameron LaFontaine: Vikings 27, Lions 16

Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: ARI -7.5, O/U 42.5

The Cardinals will have Kyler Murray back after he's missed their last three games and hasn't played in four weeks. They're coming off a bye week and head back on the road, where they've been tremendous this season. The Bears squeaked out a win over Detroit on Thanksgiving but didn't look particularly impressive.

Ross Jackson: Cardinals 31, Bears 17

Cameron LaFontaine: Cardinals 27, Bears 10

Tampa Bay Bucs at Atlanta Falcons

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: TB -11.5, O/U 51

The Bucs are coming off an impressive comeback victory over the Colts that moved them to 8-3 on the year. The Falcons took care of business against the Jaguars last week, but we really haven't seen them play well against good teams. Will that change this week?

Ross Jackson: Bucs 28, Falcons 21

Cameron LaFontaine: Bucs 27, Falcons 17

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: IND -10, O/U 45

The last time these two teams played, the Colts dominated the Texans. And now, the Colts are arguably playing much better football. Houston obviously has home field advantage this week and they did pull off a peculiar upset over the Titans a couple weeks ago.

Ross Jackson: Colts 27, Texans 14

Cameron LaFontaine: Colts 30, Texans 17

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: IND -6.5, O/U 45

It's really hard to figure out the Eagles right now. They beat up the Broncos and Saints and then lost to the Giants. Now they face the Jets, who are coming off a win over the Texans. The Eagles should be able to bounce back here.

Ross Jackson: Eagles 20, Jets 14

Cameron LaFontaine: Eagles 27, Jets 17

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: CIN -2.5, O/U 50.5

These are two very good teams with two exciting offenses. The Bengals are coming off a dominant win over the Steelers while the Chargers had another disappointing loss to the Broncos. They seem to go back and forth each week, but now they have a tough matchup on the road in Cincinnati. This is a tough one to assess.

Ross Jackson: Bengals 24, Chargers 20

Cameron LaFontaine: Chargers 27, Bengals 24

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: MIA -4, O/U 43.5

The Dolphins are red hot. Who would've thought that five weeks ago? They're now 5-7 after four-straight wins. They've look good at home, but the Giants have fared pretty well lately against the spread. They're 4-1 against the spread in their last five games and 12-3 against the spread in their last 15 road games as an underdog.

Ross Jackson: Dolphins 17, Giants 14

Cameron LaFontaine: Dolphins 26, Giants 20

Washington Football Team at Las Vegas Raiders

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: LV -2.5, O/U 50.5

The Washington Football Team is suddenly gunning for a playoff spot after they earned their third-straight win on Monday night. They travel to take on a Vegas team that finally bounced back from a losing streak, defeating the Cowboys in Dallas on Thanksgiving.

Ross Jackson: Washington 23, Raiders 21

Cameron LaFontaine: Raiders 27, Washington 23

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Rams

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: LAR -13, O/U 48

Can the Rams finally get a win? They were 7-1 at one point and have now lost three-straight. They're in dire need of a bounce back. They've taken care of bad teams this year, but this is the same Jags team that knocked off the Bills a few weeks ago.

Ross Jackson: Rams 35, Jaguars 17

Cameron LaFontaine: Rams 31, Jaguars 14

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: BAL -4.5, O/U 44

The Steelers need to get something figured out because they are slipping hard in recent weeks. Meanwhile the Ravens have won ugly the past couple weeks, including Lamar Jackson's four interception game last week. Both teams need to clean it up.

Ross Jackson: Ravens 27, Steelers 24

Cameron LaFontaine: Ravens 24, Steelers 20

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: SF -3, O/U 45.5

Did anybody expect the Seahawks to be 3-8 at this point in the season? They've lost six of seven and their last three. They're back home for a divisional game against a 49ers team that has come alive with three-straight wins. Can the Seahawks play spoiler here?

Ross Jackson: Seahawks 28, 49ers 17

Cameron LaFontaine: Seahawks 27, 49ers 24

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

Watch: NBC

Spread: KC -10, O/U 47.5

It's been a long time since the Denver Broncos have defeated the Kansas City Chiefs. Denver is coming off a big home win against the Chargers, but now they head to Kansas City in primetime. The Chiefs are coming off a bye. Before that, they got their season back on track with four-straight wins including wins over the Packers, Cowboys and Raiders.

Ross Jackson: Chiefs 24, Broncos 15

Cameron LaFontaine: Chiefs 27, Broncos 20

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m.

Watch: ESPN

Spread: BUF -2.5, O/U 42.5

This is probably going to be the game of the week and we're getting it in primetime on Monday night. These two teams will be battling for the AFC East top seed and maybe even the top seed in the entire conference come playoffs. The Patriots are the hottest team in the NFL with six-straight wins. The Bills will look to stop that at home.