GLENDALE, Ariz. — Carson Wentz threw a pair of touchdown passes, Jonathan Taylor ran for 108 yards and the banged-up Indianapolis Colts continued their late-season surge with a gritty 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night.
The Colts have won three straight and six of their past seven.
They earned the road win despite missing 2020 All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard, who was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier Saturday, and four starting offensive linemen.
The Cardinals failed to clinch a playoff spot for a third straight week and are 3-5 since starting the season 7-0.
11:20 p.m. - End of game. Colts win, 22-16.
11:18 p.m. - Arizona tries on onside kick. It was recovered Colts' Pittman.
11:14 p.m. - Arizona's Prater makes a 28-yard FG. Indianapolis 22, Arizona 16.
10:59 p.m. - Arizona goes for it on 4th & 6. The Colts blitz and a Murray pass is incomplete.
10:52 p.m. - Colts' Wentz completes 14-yard pass to Dezmon Patmon for TD. Extra point is good. Colts extend their lead, 22-13.
10:42 p.m. - Arizona's Prater misses another FG, this time from 41 yards. Colts offense takes over on the IND 23.
10:34 p.m. - End of Q3. Colts 15, Arizona 13.
10:30 p.m. - Colts re-take the lead with a 37-yard Badgley FG. Colts 15, Arizona 13.
10:29 p.m. - A short carry puts Colts' Jonathan Taylor over 100 yards on the night.
10:25 p.m. - Colts' Mo Alie Cox takes a Wentz pass 37 yards to the ARI 32.
10:16 p.m. - The Colts have had success in converting on 4th downs this season... but not this time. On 4th & 4, a Wentz pass attempt to Pittman is incomplete. Arizona takes over on the ARI 36.
10:05 p.m. - Arizona's Wesley gets his first career TD on a 24-yard pass from Murray. Extra point is good. Arizona takes a 13-12 lead.
9:54 p.m. - Colts start Q3 on offense from the IND 25.
9:43 p.m. - Halftime. Colts 12, Arizona 6
9:38 p.m. - Penalties mar the Colts' final drive of the first half, but Badgley hits a 41-yard FG with 0:01 left. Colts 12, Arizona 6.
9:15 p.m. - Cardinals' Murray called for intentional grounding in the end zone. The result of the play is a safety. Colts 9, Arizona 6.
9:09 p.m. - Colts' Eric Fisher limps off the field.
9:06 p.m. - An Arizona illegal contact penalty negates an apparent Colts fumble.
9:00 p.m. - Arizona goes for it on 4th & 5 and the call on the field is a completed pass for first down. IND challenges the call and it is reversed. Colts take over on the IND 33.
8:53 p.m. - Badgley's 53-yard FG attempt is short. Cardinals take over on the AZ 35.
8:47 p.m. - End of first quarter. Colts 7, Arizona 6.
8:40 p.m. - Arizona answers with an efficient drive of their own. Edmonds runs for a 2-yard touchdown. Extra point is missed. Colts 7, Arizona 6.
8:30 p.m. - Indianapolis wastes little time getting on the board. A six-play drive ends with a 1-yard TD pass to TY Hilton. Extra point is good. Colts lead 7-0.
8:29 p.m. - Colts' Jack Doyle limps off the field.
8:26 p.m. - On the Colts' first play from scrimmage, Jonathan Taylor runs for 43 yards.
8:20 p.m. - Arizona's Matt Prater misses a FG attempt. Colts take over on the IND 41
8:15 p.m. - Arizona wins the coin toss and elects to receive.
6:52 p.m. - Colts inactive list.
4:06 p.m. - Key players out for Saturday's game at Arizona.
It's a Christmas Day matchup for the Indianapolis Colts.
The Colts travel to Glendale, Arizona for an 8:15 kickoff against the Cardinals (10-4).
Indianapolis (8-6) has the No. 5 spot in their pursuit of the AFC playoffs, having won five of its last six games.
Arizona has reached the 10-win milestone this season but has lost two in a row, including a 30-12 defeat last week at Detroit.
The Colts hope to extend recent success with an effort in all phases, perhaps particularly in the running game. Running back Jonathan Taylor, who led fan voting for a spot on the 2022 Pro Bowl roster, is the NFL's top rusher.
Indianapolis will be without some key players Saturday, including linebacker Darius Leonard, safety Khari Willis and wide receiver Zach Pascal, who are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.