As the Colts chase a playoff spot, the stakes were high Saturday vs. the Cardinals.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Carson Wentz threw a pair of touchdown passes, Jonathan Taylor ran for 108 yards and the banged-up Indianapolis Colts continued their late-season surge with a gritty 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night.

The Colts have won three straight and six of their past seven.

They earned the road win despite missing 2020 All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard, who was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier Saturday, and four starting offensive linemen.

The Cardinals failed to clinch a playoff spot for a third straight week and are 3-5 since starting the season 7-0.

11:20 p.m. - End of game. Colts win, 22-16.

11:18 p.m. - Arizona tries on onside kick. It was recovered Colts' Pittman.

11:14 p.m. - Arizona's Prater makes a 28-yard FG. Indianapolis 22, Arizona 16.

10:59 p.m. - Arizona goes for it on 4th & 6. The Colts blitz and a Murray pass is incomplete.

10:52 p.m. - Colts' Wentz completes 14-yard pass to Dezmon Patmon for TD. Extra point is good. Colts extend their lead, 22-13.

Carson Wentz can be an absolute rollercoaster but wow, what a play. What a drive. Big throws, great decision-making. That’s what you pay for.



Patience pays off to Dezmon Patmon. Just his 2nd catch this season & it’s a massive TD to go up, 22-13. Man, hell of a throw. #Colts — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) December 26, 2021

10:42 p.m. - Arizona's Prater misses another FG, this time from 41 yards. Colts offense takes over on the IND 23.

#Colts pressure pays off. Payes off. Get it?



Okay anyway, defense forces a field goal and the Cardinals miss AGAIN. 2 FGs and 1 XP now. HUGE. The swing this team needs. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) December 26, 2021

10:34 p.m. - End of Q3. Colts 15, Arizona 13.

10:30 p.m. - Colts re-take the lead with a 37-yard Badgley FG. Colts 15, Arizona 13.

10:29 p.m. - A short carry puts Colts' Jonathan Taylor over 100 yards on the night.

10:25 p.m. - Colts' Mo Alie Cox takes a Wentz pass 37 yards to the ARI 32.

10:16 p.m. - The Colts have had success in converting on 4th downs this season... but not this time. On 4th & 4, a Wentz pass attempt to Pittman is incomplete. Arizona takes over on the ARI 36.

Carson Wentz looking shaky in this second half. Just 1 completion on 2 drives.



But even with the hurt/mishmosh offensive line, Jonathan Taylor has 94 yards rushing. #Colts — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) December 26, 2021

10:05 p.m. - Arizona's Wesley gets his first career TD on a 24-yard pass from Murray. Extra point is good. Arizona takes a 13-12 lead.

Perfect pass from Kyler Murray there for the go-ahead touchdown. Carson Wentz needs a few of those. Points at a premium in this one. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) December 26, 2021

9:54 p.m. - Colts start Q3 on offense from the IND 25.

The #Colts biggest weapon tonight has been that little yellow flag. So many big penalties. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) December 26, 2021

9:43 p.m. - Halftime. Colts 12, Arizona 6

9:38 p.m. - Penalties mar the Colts' final drive of the first half, but Badgley hits a 41-yard FG with 0:01 left. Colts 12, Arizona 6.

Alright so to recap the 1st half—idk, honestly. Messy on all sides. #Colts up 12-6.



•Colts are down to 1 starting o-lineman. TE Jack Doyle out is also major.

•Wentz 11/14 for 97 and 1 TD to T.Y. Few times he was nearly picked off. No more of that.

•Cardinals are undisciplined — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) December 26, 2021

9:15 p.m. - Cardinals' Murray called for intentional grounding in the end zone. The result of the play is a safety. Colts 9, Arizona 6.

Let’s add a bad snap and safety in! Cheers 🤪 https://t.co/q1IdqQ5gM1 — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) December 26, 2021

9:09 p.m. - Colts' Eric Fisher limps off the field.

Now LT Eric Fisher is hurt. Shades of September for this #Colts offensive line right now. https://t.co/eSb6Jf54T7 — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) December 26, 2021

9:06 p.m. - An Arizona illegal contact penalty negates an apparent Colts fumble.

9:00 p.m. - Arizona goes for it on 4th & 5 and the call on the field is a completed pass for first down. IND challenges the call and it is reversed. Colts take over on the IND 33.

8:53 p.m. - Badgley's 53-yard FG attempt is short. Cardinals take over on the AZ 35.

3rd straight week with a missed kick for Michael Badgley, this time from 53-yards out.



Rodrigo Blankenship has been healthy. They’ve just been rolling with Badgley. Let the kicker conversation commence. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) December 26, 2021

8:47 p.m. - End of first quarter. Colts 7, Arizona 6.

8:40 p.m. - Arizona answers with an efficient drive of their own. Edmonds runs for a 2-yard touchdown. Extra point is missed. Colts 7, Arizona 6.

8:30 p.m. - Indianapolis wastes little time getting on the board. A six-play drive ends with a 1-yard TD pass to TY Hilton. Extra point is good. Colts lead 7-0.

8:29 p.m. - Colts' Jack Doyle limps off the field.

And he’s been pretty healthy all season. Jack is a major, major piece on this offense. https://t.co/I3zoAUUNIk — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) December 26, 2021

8:26 p.m. - On the Colts' first play from scrimmage, Jonathan Taylor runs for 43 yards.

8:20 p.m. - Arizona's Matt Prater misses a FG attempt. Colts take over on the IND 41

8:15 p.m. - Arizona wins the coin toss and elects to receive.

4:06 p.m. - Key players out for Saturday's game at Arizona.

And it continues. Just 4 hours before kick in Arizona, #Colts have place LB Darius Leonard, S Khari Willis and WR Zach Pascal on the COVID list.



They join starting OL Quenton Nelson & Mark Glowinski, Rock Ya-Sin and Kemoko Turay.



Several will now also miss Raiders next Sunday. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) December 25, 2021

It's a Christmas Day matchup for the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts travel to Glendale, Arizona for an 8:15 kickoff against the Cardinals (10-4).

Indianapolis (8-6) has the No. 5 spot in their pursuit of the AFC playoffs, having won five of its last six games.

Arizona has reached the 10-win milestone this season but has lost two in a row, including a 30-12 defeat last week at Detroit.

The Colts hope to extend recent success with an effort in all phases, perhaps particularly in the running game. Running back Jonathan Taylor, who led fan voting for a spot on the 2022 Pro Bowl roster, is the NFL's top rusher.