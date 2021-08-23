Watch: Former Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton talks retirement, dance moves and more

Stanton, who calls the valley home, has a new job these days. He’s doing some broadcasting and radio work for the Cardinals.

ARIZONA, USA — He’s the king of dance, from the Dougie to whatever you called his touchdown celebration at Seattle back in 2015.

Former Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton isn’t doing much dancing these days.

If you ask him, he’s retired from football – although he said the same thing last year.

But then Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians called on Christmas and asked Stanton to help the Buccaneers win a Super Bowl.

Stanton, a long-time backup quarterback for Arians in Arizona, knew the system, and his son told him he couldn’t pass up a chance to play with the GOAT – better known as Tom Brady.

Stanton, who calls the valley home, has a new job these days. He’s doing some broadcasting and radio work for the Cardinals.

This past weekend, Stanton joined Cameron Cox on a Zoom call to talk about his dance moves, retirement, Larry Fitzgerald and Kyler Murray’s preseason comments. Watch the full video at the top of this story.

Sports