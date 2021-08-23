JJ Watt makes Arizona Cardinals training camp debut

In his first practice of training camp, Watt’s intensity was on full display.

TEMPE, Ariz — JJ Watt is one of those types of players that if he’s on the field, it’s very hard not to say 'whoa.'

Watt made his Cards Camp debut Monday. He was supposed to take a slow and simple. The plan was to just take part in individual drills, but then football happened.

“Things happen. Juices get flowing and you just start to play football,” said a smiling head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

"Part of the challenge is easing yourself back in,” Watt said. "Somebody just asked how it felt, and I was like 'you're like a dog chasing a tennis ball. Wherever it bounces, you want to get it,' you are excited to be out there, and it doesn't matter if you are supposed to be where it bounces. You’re just going for it, and that is what it felt like today. You’re just so excited to be out there.”

The team removing Watt from the Physically Unable to Perform list. He’s been sidelined with a hamstring injury he suffered during the conditioning test on day one.

Watt admitted he could’ve returned sooner, and that the team took their sweet time with his injury. If this would’ve happened in the regular season, he would’ve played through it. And because Watt is so well versed in Vance Joseph’s defense, the time missed isn’t an issue.

Now the focus turns to the regular season less than three weeks away at the Tennessee Titans.

Linebacker Dennis Gardeck was also activated off the PUP list. Gardeck celebrated by taking control of the music in the locker room before practice

“It was like dance EDM-type stuff,” said Watt. “The first song, it probably took a good 12 minutes for the best to drop. It took a while, but we got there, and then it picked up and it was great.”

The song was ‘Opus’ by Eric Prydz.

“You got to be patient with it,” said Gardeck. “It is a long build. It’s worth it though. It’s like a hike. The higher you climb, the more pretty the view is or whatever.”

The Cardinals also got back receiver Andy Isabella off the COVID-19 list. This is a big week for Isabella, who is still fighting for a roster spot.

“We’ll see how he feels.. and try to get him as many reps as possible prior to Saturday,” said Kingsbury.

Cardinals play their final game of the preseason Saturday at the Saints on 12 News.

