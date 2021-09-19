Cards win 34-33 thriller after Vikings miss last-second FG

It was a fitting ending to a seesaw game that saw the lead change hands eight times.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kyler Murray threw for 400 yards and three touchdowns, and the Arizona Cardinals topped the Minnesota Vikings 34-33 after Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard field goal wide right in the final seconds.

Murray also ran for a touchdown and tossed two costly interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown.

NO GOOD!!! the #AZCardinals hold off the Vikings for a 34-33 win, improving to 2-0 @12News @12SportsAZ — Lina Washington (@LWashingtonTV) September 19, 2021

