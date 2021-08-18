Arizona Cardinals place Justin Pugh on COVID-19 reserve list

The team signed LB Reggie Walker after their starting left guard reportedly tested positive.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals lost their starting left guard today after Justin Pugh was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The move was made after Pugh tested positive for the virus, according to USA Today/Cards Wire's Chuck Harris.

#AZCardinals Justin Pugh's designation to the COVID reserve was due to a positive test. — Chuck Harris (@chuckh3) August 19, 2021

Pugh has missed only one start over the past two seasons with the Cardinals.

This is his second time on the COVID-19 reserve list this season. He came off the list on August 2.

The Cardinals also re-signed linebacker Reggie Walker today. He was cut by the team two days ago.

Walker played one game and made one tackle with the Cardinals after signing as an undrafted free agent last year. He spent most of 2020 on the Cardinals' practice squad.

