Cardinals hitting the road after 38-30 loss to Seattle

The Arizona Cardinals will play their first playoff game in six years on the road. It might work in their favor.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

The Cardinals concluded a season of struggles at home with a 38-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, sending them to Los Angeles for a playoff game next weekend.

Arizona’s chances to win the NFC West hinged on beating the Seahawks (11-5) and the San Francisco 49ers knocking off the Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers did their part, beating the Rams 27-24 in overtime to earn a playoff spot.

The Cardinals couldn’t hold up their end, plagued by shaky run defense, turnovers at key moments and a lost fumble on a punt deep in their end.

