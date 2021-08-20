The Phoenix Suns released their 2021-22 schedule. Here's what you need to know.

The regular-season schedule for the Phoenix Suns has been released and we have the details you need to know for the 2021-22 NBA year.

PHOENIX — Don't worry, Suns fans, it's almost time to run back in with Chris Paul and the rest of the squad as they renew the hunt for an NBA title.

The Phoenix Suns just released details of their 2021-22 NBA season and we have everything you need to know about the upcoming year.

After looking over the full regular-season schedule, here are a few highlights to keep in mind:

When does the Suns' season start?

The Phoenix Suns are set to begin the 2021-22 NBA season against the Denver Nuggets at the newly-renovated Footprint Center on Wednesday, Oct. 20 on ESPN and Bally Sports Arizona at 7 p.m

Are the Suns going to be on national TV?

Absolutely. The Suns’ schedule will feature 34 nationally-televised games on ESPN (11), TNT (9), ABC (3) and NBATV (11). According to a release from the team, this is the most nationally-televised games for a season in franchise history.

Yup, the Suns are playing on Christmas!

The Phoenix Suns delivered an early holiday present for fans and announced that they will play on Christmas Day, for the first time since 2009. The game will be an exciting home matchup against Pacific Division rival Golden State Warriors on Dec. 25 at 3 p.m.

There will be plenty of great matchups this year.

After a thrilling run last year, it looks like we'll be in for another interesting season. Fans should expect plenty of exciting home matchups like the Dallas Mavericks (Nov. 17 & 19), Los Angeles Clippers (Jan. 6 & Feb. 15), Milwaukee Bucks (Feb. 10), Utah Jazz (Jan. 24 & Feb. 27) and Los Angeles Lakers (March 13 & April 5).

*𝘙𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘰𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘦



34 nationally televised games. Franchise record. Go time! pic.twitter.com/lPXjL7QN5J — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 20, 2021

For a look at the full schedule, visit the Suns website.

The Valley rallied behind this new core of players and this team looks poised to be in the conversation for NBA championships for years to come.

12 Sports on YouTube