Morant scores in final second, Grizzlies edge Suns 114-113

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul drives past Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

PHOENIX — Ja Morant scored 33 points, including a layup with 0.5 seconds to play that gave the Memphis Grizzlies a 114-113 victory over the Phoenix Suns. 

Morant’s basket came after Devin Booker’s 3-pointer with 5 seconds to play gave the Suns their first lead since early in the game. 

After a timeout, Morant drove the left side of the lane and banked it in. Phoenix’s final shot from the corner was off the mark. 

Desmond Bane scored 32 points, 19 in the first half when Memphis built a 60-48 lead. Steven Adams had 13 points and 16 rebounds. 

Booker led the Suns with 30 points.

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton entered COVID-19 protocols, according to ESPN, and missed Monday night's game. 

Coach Monty Williams entered the league's health and safety protocols as well. 

 

