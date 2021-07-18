x
Suns to host Road Game Rally at Footprint Center for Game 6

Tickets for the event held at the Footprint Center are on sale now.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have announced a Road Game Rally event at Footprint Center for Game 6 of the Finals series on Tuesday. 

According to a release from the team, tickets are on sale now for a watch party at the arena. 

General admission tickets for the event are $10 and seating is first-come, first-serve. 

During the halftime period, local artists MC Magic and Jay Roxxx will perform.

Parking for the event will also cost $10 at the garage located at 1st and Jefferson streets. Doors will open 90 minutes before tip-off at 4:30 p.m. 

