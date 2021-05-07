Suns fan who celebrated 1993 parade says this team has the same championship mentality

Troy Castle was 15 years old when the Valley rallied in downtown Phoenix to celebrate the 1993 Suns team.

PHOENIX — At 15-years-old, Troy Castle was a face in the crowd of hundreds of thousands of Phoenix Suns fans that gathered in downtown Phoenix nearly three decades ago to celebrate Arizona's first professional sports franchise.

"I had my homemade on cardboard that said thanks Suns or whatever sign that I was holding," said Castle. I was wearing "sunblock and just ready to see the players and the coaches as the summer heat beat down on us."

June 26, 1993 was a day forever ingrained in Arizona sports history. The sea of purple and orange fans celebrated the Suns not for winning the NBA championship but thanked them despite losing to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

"Suns Fever," swept the valley and captured hearts both young and old.

“I think Charles (Barkley) said, we are going to get a championship. And of course, we all went crazy, because we thought that was the beginning of something really, really special,” said Castle. "And then it never happened," said Castle laughing.

Castle is now a college professor, teaching an Associate Professor of Music/Coordinator of Vocal Studies at Millikin University. He's passed his fandom onto his son Seth.

“He had never been to Phoenix to see them play in Suns arena, so in March of 2019 I took him on Spring Break to Phoenix and we watched them play the Knicks and actually the Bucks,” said Castle.

Nearly 30-years-later and 1,300 miles away, he feels that same "Suns fever" when he held his cardboard sign.

“I really feel like I’m reliving my childhood. It really is a special, special year,” said Castle.

Win or lose, Castle says his plans to come back to Phoenix and celebrate again.

“Win or lose, assuming they have a celebratory, thank you Suns parade even if they lose, I’ll be there for that too,” said Castle.

