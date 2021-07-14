Family of Suns fans names new baby boy after Devin Booker

Baby Devin was born on June 27, just three days before the Suns won the Western Conference Finals.

PHOENIX — It's been an exciting few weeks for the Hernandez family in Phoenix.

The long-time Phoenix Suns fans have been celebrating the team's playoff run and the birth of their new son.

What better way to commemorate their favorite team going to the NBA Finals than by naming their baby after a star player?

That's exactly what mom, Griselda, and dad, Samuel, did. Their baby boy was born on June 27 and not long after, he was officially named Devin Gray Lugo after Suns shooting guard Devin Booker.

“I wanted to name my son Phoenix after the team since all of the players have been incredible to watch from Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton, to Jae Crowder," Samuel said. "But my wife and I both thought Devin would be a better fit for our son since Devin has done so much for the community and is embracing his Hispanic roots."

The Phoenix native said Booker is one of his favorite players and watching the Suns make it so close to winning it all has been amazing.

The Suns will face the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night at 6 p.m. in Wisconsin. Phoenix leads the series 2-1.

Arizona Sports News