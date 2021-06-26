Suns Deandre Ayton wears picture of Devin Booker on a shirt before Game 4

Phoenix Suns Deandre Ayton showed his support to Devin Booker before Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

LOS ANGELES — Phoenix Suns player Deandre Ayton supported his teammate Devin Booker prior to Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals by wearing a black t-shirt with a picture of Booker's bloody nose on it.

In Game 2 of the series, Booker collided with Los Angeles Clippers player, Patrick Beverly, and suffered a broken nose during the third quarter. Booker required stitches before returning to play in the fourth.

The Suns were victorious in Game 2 against the Clippers with the final flush from Ayton to secure the win and a coined phrase of 'the Valley-Oop' leaving a final score of 104-103.

During Game 3, Booker wore a protective mask during the game to keep his nose in place after breaking it in several places.

Tonight the Suns and Clippers are set to play Game 4 in Los Angeles.

Sports