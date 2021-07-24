Phoenix Suns VP of basketball operations to leave franchise

Jeff Bower joined the Suns as senior vice president of basketball operations in 2019.

PHOENIX — Jeff Bower, the senior vice president of basketball operations for the Phoenix Suns, is leaving the organization after they lost the NBA Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced Saturday.

The Suns did not specify why Bower is leaving or where he is moving on to.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have been part of the organization,” Bower said. “We are proud of the progress and accomplishments achieved on the court over the past two seasons. I look forward to other opportunities and projects that are in the future.”

Bower joined the Suns in April 2019 when James Jones was officially named general manager and assisted Jones and Managing Partner Robert Sarver in the team’s transition.

“Jeff’s impact on the franchise has been immeasurable," Jones said. "He helped lay the foundation for our success. We are extremely thankful."

