Clippers' Patrick Beverley apologizes to Suns' Chris Paul on Twitter for shove

Beverley was ejected in the closing minutes of Phoenix's Game 6 win when he shoved Chris Paul to the ground while Paul's back was to him going into a timeout.

LOS ANGELES — Chris Paul's career night in Phoenix's close out of the Clippers in Los Angeles last night had it's fair share of drama, most notably an aggressive shove from Patrick Beverley that resulted in an ejection.

Late in Wednesday night's Game 6, Chris Paul hit another three pointer to extend the Suns' lead and then, when walking back to the bench during a timeout, Paul walked past Beverley and then Beverley ran up and shoved him to the ground while Paul's back was turned.

It appeared on replay Paul may have just given him a side glance that set him off. Beverley was promptly ejected from the game.

On Thursday, Beverley tweeted an apology at Chris Paul.

"@CP3 emotions got the best of me last night gang. My bad wasn't meant for you. Congrats on making it to the Finals. Best of Luck."

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported that Beverley is facing a suspension at the start of next season for the dangerous shove.

The Suns pulled away for a dominant 130-103 close out of the Clippers to head to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993.

Paul put on an elite performance, scoring 41 points while shooting 7-for-8 from three all while doing it on the floor that he called home for six years of his career.