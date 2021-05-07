Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo now cleared to play NBA Finals Game 1 vs. Suns

On Monday, Giannis Antetokounmpo was listed doubtful to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals due to a knee injury suffered in the Eastern Conference Finals.

PHOENIX — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been cleared to play ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals after he was previously not expected to play.

The news of the decision to play Antetokounmpo was first reported by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

On Monday, Antetokounmpo was listed as doubtful for Game 1 after a knee injury he suffered in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals last week.

On Tuesday morning, Antetokounmpo was upgraded from doubtful to questionable. He went through his normal pregame workout on the floor about two hours ahead of tip-off, leading to the pregame decision to play.

With such a quick flip flop in status, it's obviously possible the Bucks are playing some smoke and mirrors with the Suns ahead of the start of the NBA Finals, but, of course, it's not like the Suns haven't been preparing to play against the two-time NBA MVP.

Antetokounmpo has been averaging 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists in the postseason prior to going down in Game 4 against the Hawks. The Bucks without Giannis would go on to win Game 5 and Game 6 against the Atlanta Hawks to advance to the Finals.

The Suns are in the Finals for the first time since 1993 and the Bucks have made it for the first time since 1974.

The Suns and Bucks met two times during the regular season and the Suns won both games, each by one point.

NBA Finals: How to watch

Game 1 is on ABC at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. Arizona time on Tuesday.