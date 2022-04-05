D-backs' Bumgarner ejected in first inning after strange umpire check

MIAMI — Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner is all over the internet on Wednesday afternoon after he was ejected following the first inning of Arizona's game against the Marlins in Miami.
Bumgarner showed frustration with early balls and strikes calls, but that's not what got him ejected. It was during the usual foreign substances check after the inning, but the check was anything but usual.
The check usually lasts a couple seconds, but on this one, first base umpire Dan Bellino took Bumgarner's hand and seemed to be staring at the pitcher while doing the check, until Bumgarner got upset, said something, and was promptly tossed. Check out the videos below:
If you didn't think social media could get up in arms about a mid-week day game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins, guess again.
The videos of the substance check by the umpire sent a firestorm around social platforms as viewers questioned why the umpire was (seemingly) staring into Bumgarner's eyes during the check. Again, this came after Bumgarner was visibly frustrated with early balls and strikes calls.
As of writing, the D-backs have taken the lead in the game after falling down 3-0 early after Bumgarner's ejection. Arizona leads Miami 5-3 in the fifth, as they look for their third-straight win and a series sweep over Miami.
