Arizona Diamondbacks release 2022 Spring Training schedule

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks still have 42 games left in their 2021 season, but fans can already look ahead to next year's Spring Training!

The D-Backs released their 2022 Spring Training schedule today, the team's 25th Spring Training.

This will be the 12th spring that the D-Backs will play at Salt River Fields. They share the stadium with the Colorado Rockies.

Highlights of the schedule include the home opener against Colorado at Salt River Fields on February 26th and 10 games against National League West Division rivals, the San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Diamondbacks have opened Spring Training by playing the Rockies every year since 2015.

Arizona will also have home games against the Chicago Cubs (February 28), Milwaukee Brewers (March 13), Los Angeles Angels (March 16) and Chicago White Sox (March 22).

There will also be two night games. The first will be on March 8 against the newly-named Cleveland Guardians and then the March 22 game against the White Sox.

Tickets for the D-backs home games will go on sale soon, and you can find more information on that on their Spring Training website.