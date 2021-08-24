D-backs' Smith second pitcher to face MLB suspension for foreign substances on glove

Smith was checked after the eighth inning in a game against the Phillies last week when an umpire confiscated his glove and ejected him from the game.

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Caleb Smith has been issued a 10 game suspension by Major League Baseball for violating its foreign substances policy. The 30-year-old pitcher has appealed the suspension.

Since June 21, MLB umpires have been stopping pitchers on their way from the mound back to the dugout to check them for foreign substances on their arms, gloves and belts that would help them get a better grip on the baseball.

Caleb Smith was stopped on his way back to the dugout after the 8th inning of the D-backs' contest at home against the Phillies on Aug. 18. His glove was confiscated and he was ejected from the game.

Smith's suspension was supposed to begin Tuesday, but he is appealing the 10 game suspension.

"For me, of course I'm frustrated,'' Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "I'm hurt when the player hurts. That's how I wear it. I'm emotionally attached to these guys. With Caleb, I think he's extremely frustrated. He's frustrated because he's been accused of some wrongdoing that he thinks is not justified. That's why I think he wants to appeal. He wants to be heard. He wants to get his story out there."

Smith was defensive after the game last week, saying he did not cheat and that there was only one substance inside his glove.

"Well, it's dirt," Smith said. "The inside of my glove is baby blue. Last time I checked, we play baseball, I mean, you get dirty in baseball. You sweat a lot, I touch the dirt a lot, there's not a foreign substance on there. There's not pine tar, there's nothing on there. I don't use that."

Smith was checked for foreign substances after coming into the game in the 6th inning. Nothing was found at that time, which makes Smith even more confused why he got ejected.

"I'm really pissed," Smith said. "Like I said, if I was cheating, I would be the first one to say 'hey, you caught me, I was cheating.' I'm not stupid. I know the main two things they check are your glove and your hat. If I'm using something, which I wasn't, I wouldn't put it in my glove or my hat. I mean, that's just ignorant."

Smith is just the second pitcher to face suspension since the league began cracking down on the use of foreign substances by pitchers on June 21. Hector Santiago of the Mariners was also ejected and then suspended after having his glove confiscated.

Smith is in his second year with the D-backs after being traded by the Miami Marlins. Smith has a 5.20 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 97 innings pitched this season.