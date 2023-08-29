After cutting Colt McCoy, Cardinals should make rookie Clayton Tune Week 1 starter | Locked on Sports Today

Tune had a prolific college career at Houston, throwing for just under 12,000 career yards with 104 touchdowns and 41 interceptions.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals are less than two weeks away from their season opener on the road against the Washington Commanders, and they have yet to name a Week 1 starter at quarterback.

In fact, the player most felt would handle signal-caller duties while Kyler Murray is out, veteran Colt McCoy, was shockingly cut on Monday - leaving the team with two options: rookie fifth round pick Clayton Tune and Joshua Dobbs, who the team acquired in a trade on August 24.

Locked on Cardinals host Alex Clancy spoke with Peter Bukowski of Locked on Sports Today and shared his belief that Tune should be the Week 1 starter, despite being the ninth quarterback selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

"Colt McCoy's been a backup for his entire career," Clancy said. "Ever since getting injured in the national championship game against Alabama, seems like he's had a star crossed career. I still think Clayton Tune should be the guy, so the fact that [McCoy] got cut, it's weird but I don't think it's necessarily out of bounds."

Tune had a prolific college career at Houston, throwing for just under 12,000 career yards with 104 touchdowns and 41 interceptions. His 40 touchdown passes in 2022 were third in the NCAA and his 104 career touchdown passes are the most in American Athletic Conference history.

Tune will compete with Dobbs, who has been in the NFL since 2018 and has familiarity with offensive coordinator Drew Petzig's offense, having been with him in 2022 with Cleveland.