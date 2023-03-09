Employees of Downtown Seattle Starbucks location walk out over 'unsafe' staffing

Employees said there were not enough of them to meet the overwhelming demand over Labor Day weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Monday is Labor Day, a holiday originating in the late 1800s after workers bonded together to recognize and advocate for their common interests. But even all these years later, that is a core American tenet that is still being utilized today; in fact, it was on full display in downtown Seattle Sunday.

Throughout the day, Starbucks employees of the location on 5th Ave. and Pike St. protested outside their store in a one-day walk-out. This-- on one of the busiest weekends of the year, as tens of thousands of people milled about the popular Pax West Convention, being held down the street.

The 5th and Pike Starbucks is one of the few Washington locations that is unionized under Workers United. Its employees said that they were too understaffed to safely serve the volume of people they were dealing with this Labor Day weekend.

A handwritten sign posted to the front door of the store read, "Unfortunately 5th and Pike is not open to serve you today. Starbucks has refused to staff this store safely and we are refusing to work in unsafe conditions. We are on strike."

They had a hectic day of business on Saturday, according to the store's shift supervisor Micah Lakes. Lakes said the lines of coffee-seekers were so overwhelming that he worried for everyone's safety. He said lines were 85 people deep at one point.

"We're getting yelled at we're getting screamed at by customers that are upset. There's nothing we can do about it, that just the capacity is too much," said Lakes.

Two passersby even Tweeted their solidarity.

One Pax West attendee, @singing_pigs, said he has "never been happier to be inconvenienced. Hope these workers get what they need."

Another attendee and worker of Pax West, @elliethecourier, said "There are thousands of people here. Understaffing a store right next to a major event creates unnecessary stress and work for workers and customers alike. Solidarity with 5th and Pike."

Lakes said they saw consistent support from people throughout the day.

"We had a lot of people that came and talked to us," said Lakes.

Another passerby told us she saw them demonstrating.

"They were passing out some flyers just kind of explaining what the strike was about," she said.

A Starbucks spokesperson responded writing, “We respect our partners' right to engage in lawful protest activity and appreciate the unconditional commitment of our 5th and Pike partners to return for opening shifts tomorrow. Our focus remains on our commitment to listen to our partners to make Starbucks a company that works for everyone.”

The spokesperson added, “Starbucks remains ready to progress in-person negotiations… we continue to encourage Workers United to respond to proposed dates for contract bargaining sessions.

As for Labor Day Monday? Lakes said 5th and Pike employees are, “unapologetically coming back to work,” in his words.